Shillong: Meghalaya’s oldest and most prestigious college St Edmund’s is all geared up for its centenary celebrations with the inaugural event to be held on November 5.

The college was established in the year 1923 and will complete 100 years next year. The management has arranged a set of activities like seminars, book fairs, inter-college games, musical performances and other programmes. It will be a year-long celebration along with the involvement of the alumni.

The strength of the college for students is 2,800, 110 teaching staff, and 40 non-teaching staff with a total of 20 Under Graduate (UG) departments and one post-graduation department.

The college to date boasts of how it was the only college in India to get a star status of Biotechnology from the Government of India, St Edmund’s principal Dr Sylvanus Lamare told reporters on Tuesday.

The highlights of the celebration will be a collaboration with prominent alumni like designer Daniel Syiem, Stand Up Comedian Abhineet Mishra, Shillong Chamber Choir, among others.

St Edmund’s college principal also urged alumni to register and check the college website and social media handles for updates and necessary information relating to the activities of the college.

“Our special plan for the centenary year is that, as we embark into an important venture of the Government of India that is, the New Education Policy 2020 we want to be meaningful to society in assisting young people to get an education that will make young people employable. We know it is not easy but we think it is worth trying to give our best,” said Dr Lamare.

He also mentioned that the College has produced two Chief Election Commissioners J M. Lyngdoh and Harishankar Brahma. Chairman of UPSC (Prof. David R. Syiemlieh) and a number of luminaries in Civil Services and other important positions in the country. “We educate young people to be true to themselves, discover their potential and live up to the motto of the College “Facta non-Verba” (Deeds not Words)” stated Dr Lamare.

Secretary of St Edmund’s, Bro Simon Coelho focused on achieving this milestone only because of the efforts of everyone involved like teachers, parents, students and other stakeholders. He also mentioned how as a state it is concerning for the college since they are making efforts to address the area of teaching mathematics in schools.

“The mathematical department for the last few years has been the most sought-after department. It is not just boys but girls also, coming from rural backgrounds yet they have done us proud, they have become position holders,” said Bro Simon.

He also mentioned how the principal has taken the initiative of bringing school students, particularly class 10 students, and made arrangements for them so that they can prepare for the board exams.

“We have to look at what is the future of Meghalaya. If mathematics is strengthened, it will take us far,” added Bro Simon.

Vice principal Professor Monotosh Chakravarty said that in this centenary celebration they will showcase ethnic diversity since the college has students from various ethnic backgrounds.

