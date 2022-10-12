Williamnagar: Former MLA from Williamnagar and Congress spokesperson Deborah Marak on Wednesday said the grand old party would bounce back in the upcoming elections in Meghalaya next year despite the setback from the ouster of Dr Mukul Sangma and others.

“Mukul Sangma leaving the party was definitely a setback but we have the organization and history of bouncing back from such situations in the state of Meghalaya. The Congress’ future was questioned even earlier when late PA Sangma left the party but the very next year we formed the government that was led by DD Lapang,” Deborah said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Deborah, who used to represent Williamnagar constituency, said that the 139-year-old party had the organizational structure to make a comeback.

“We have our grass-roots level workers intact as well as the PCCs, BCC, DCC, MPCC and AICC to augment and galvanize the party again. We will be fielding candidates in all 60 constituencies in Meghalaya. While we expect to do well in Garo Hills, we will do far beyond expectations in the Khasi–Jaintia Hills,” she said.

Deborah hit out at the current NPP-led MDA government saying the dispensation had become synonymous with corruption and nothing else.

“I rate this government extremely poor as they have done nothing but corruption. Look at the number of cases including the MeECL, the border issue among others. They have failed to deliver on all fronts and have been involved in nothing but corruption.”

On the problems being faced in her own constituency, she said that education in the present government has taken a back seat as was the situation of unemployment.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“My visit to villages in my own constituency has shown me only one thing – education is in a mess. Everywhere I go, schools are in a mess and there are no teachers. Education has taken a back seat in the past 4.5 years, especially after COVID. Villagers have complained that their children are being denied education due to the absence of teachers,” she alleged.

Hitting out at the corruption in the employment situation, Deborah said that the amount of corruption in the District Selection Committees (DSC) was beyond comprehension.

“Never in the history of the state has the DSC become so corrupt. It has become a collection centre for money for jobs. This has affected so many people and created an unwanted situation,” she said.

On the upcoming AICC presidential election, Deborah said presidential candidate Dr Shashi Tharoor would be in Shillong on Oct 15.

“Dr Tharoor will come to speak to us as well as the people of the state. He has stated his willingness to answer all questions posed to him once he is here,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The voting for the election to the AICC president will take place on Oct 17.

Also read | Meghalaya’s oldest college all set for its centenary celebrations

Trending Stories









