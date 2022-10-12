Shillong: The Indian Institute of Management in Shillong (IIM Shillong) on Tuesday, October 11, organised a special session on ‘Drug Abuse-A Deadly Menace’ with Dr. L R Bishnoi, IPS, Director General of Police, Meghalaya.

Dr. Bishnoi addressed the audience on the perils and challenges of drug abuse and the pivotal role being played by the Meghalaya police in tackling the same.

“Drug abuse is not an individual, but a social problem. It not only ruins multiple families but also the society. It is a critical issue that the country is facing and all sections of the society must strive to curb this menace and find sustainable solutions to tackle it,” Bishnoi said.

The top cop also discussed the main aspects of drug abuse and its consequences in personal as well as social life.

While urging the gathering to cooperate with the police as well as civil administration to curb the menace, he said, “Meghalaya being near the golden triangle, an opium-producing area of SE Asia comprising parts of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, is more susceptible to the menace of drug abuse due to the easy availability.”

“The menace of drug abuse is prevalent not only in urban but also the rural areas and we are on a mission to spread awareness on the dangers of drug abuse to the remotest of corners,” he added.

Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director IIM Shillong, in his address appreciated the initiative of the Meghalaya Police to tackle the issue of drug abuse.

Prof. DP Goyal emphasizing on the need for society and institutions to cooperate with legal authorities said, “I am grateful to Dr. Bishnoi that he took out his time to address such a sensitive issue. It has become the need of the hour for not only the government and the police but also for the educational institutions to primarily focus on educating the youngsters on the dangers of drug abuse and the legal repercussions of the same.”

