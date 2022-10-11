Tura: The Rongara subway was submerged yet again as the incessant rains raised the river level. Most of the temporary embankments that had been set up to allow plying of have been washed away.

The subway was constructed after heavy rains washed away the major timber bridge connecting Rongara to the rest of Garo Hills this July.

The current spells of heavy rainfall are affecting vehicular movement in the area.

“The temporary bridge has been affected due to rains but efforts are on to ensure the place remains navigable. We are working on ensuring connectivity and with the rains subsiding, things will get better. Everyone, including the local population, is doing their bit. People are able to cross the river and this is encouraging,” said the superintendent of police, SGH, Siddharth Ambedkar on the current situation.

