Shillong: The India Post, North East Circle, has scheduled various activities as part of National Postal Week to celebrate World Post Day.

The week-long celebration kicked off on Sunday and will end on Friday.

World Post Day is celebrated each year on October 9, to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss capital, Berne. It was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969 and since then, it is celebrated all over the world to highlight the importance of postal services. The purpose of World Post Day is to create awareness about the role of the Postal sector in the lives of people and businesses and its contribution to the social and economic development of the country.

According to Subrat Das, Chief Postmaster General, celebrations of Philately Day and Mails and Parcels Day will also be held.

“Campaigns are being organised for opening of Post Office Savings Bank/India Post Payment Bank Accounts and Postal Life Insurance /Rural Postal Life Insurance policies with the organisation of one mela in each District of the Circle,” informed Das.

Philatelic Quiz Competitions, Philatelic Seminars, and workshops will also be held at the divisional level to spread awareness about Philately as a hobby. This day will also be utilized to publicize the Dhai Akhar and SPARSH Campaigns, Das said.

On Mails and Parcels Day, the department is organising customer meets at all divisions for bulk customers to inform them about the new initiatives taken under Parcel Tracker and obtain their feedback on the services offered.

The Chief Postmaster General added that at the division level, seminars will be organised by each division where the officers of various departments of respective state governments dealing with the matters/schemes related to the upliftment of poor marginalised and backward sections of the society shall be invited for a panel discussion.

Awareness cum Aadhar enrolment and updating camps will be organized in rural and remote areas. People will be made aware of the availability of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Social Security Pensions, Jan Suraksha Scheme (PMJJY, PMSBY, APY), Sukanya Samiridhi Accounts, AePS and other products and services of the Department of Posts.

“On the last day of celebration, financial literacy campaigns will be carried out to adopt safety measures while doing digital payments and to avoid online fraud. These camps shall be organized in rural areas, remote areas, urban slums, underdeveloped areas and undeveloped areas,” said Das.

He also informed that Post Offices under the North East Postal Circle have ensured Banking Services to all customers, especially in the rural areas that are deprived of banking facilities and have opened 15,97,574 numbers of Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) live accounts under various schemes out of which 1,44,142 are Sukanva Samriddhi Accounts.

At present, there are 1,28,416 active Postal Life Insurance & Rural Postal Live Insurance policies. The North East Circle has covered 500 villages under the Bima Gram Yojana.

In addition to this, 5,86,841 numbers of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) accounts have been opened to provide seamless online banking facilities.

“Our delivery staff have done 5,86,841 Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions and disbursed about Rs. 73.67 crores at their doorsteps,” informed Das.

