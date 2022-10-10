Guwahati: The Army Service Corps Motorcycle Display team ‘Tornadoes’ which commenced its expedition from Tezpur on October 1, was flagged off from 101 Area, Shillong by Lt Gen KC Panchanathan, AVSM, GOC 101 Area on October 9.

The team paid homage to the Bravehearts at the War Memorial before the flag-off. The team will pass through Tenga Valley – Bomdila- Sela Pass – Tawang – Fwd Posts of Tawang – Kalaktang – Guwahati – Shillong – Kombrian – Imphal – Dinjan and finally culminate at Gajraj War Memorial, Tezpur on October 17 covering a distance of 2600 Km in 17 days.

The Army Service Corps Motorcycle Display Team “Tornadoes” has been the cynosure of the Indian Army, epitomizing the spirit of adventure, daredevilry, technical skill and spirit-de-corps.

Tornadoes have been pioneers since their inception in 1967, and have an impressive 32 World Records under their belt, with the count increasing every year. The team is stationed at ASC Centre (South), Bangalore and comprises 39 Riders which include two Officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 35 Other Ranks.

For the past fifty-five years of their existence, Tornadoes have displayed their skills in thousands of shows across the length and breadth of the country. The team has also represented India six times at the International level in Bhutan.

The Tornadoes also have the honour of holding 32 World Records certified by various record-holding agencies. The team has set nine World Records in Nov 2020 under various categories, such as the Longest ride through the Tunnel of Fire and the Highest & Fastest pyramids.

To commemorate the rich history of the Corps and pay homage to our brave soldiers and martyrs who have served the nation, the Tornadoes have undertaken a 2600km Motorcycle Expedition in the North Eastern region of our country.

The team consisting of 15 riders of Royal Enfield led by Maj Ramya Venkat & Capt AS Grewal started the expedition from Tezpur where the expedition was flagged off by Lt Gen DS Rana, AVSM, YSM, SM, GOC 4 Corps.

