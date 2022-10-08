Tura: Education in Garo Hills continues to remain in the doldrums. Just days after EastMojo’s investigation revealed the pitiful condition of schools in the region, Phulbari resident Mostafizur Rehman has alleged discrepancies in the appointment of five JN Higher Secondary School teachers.

Phulbari comes under the Selsella Subdivision of the West Garo Hills district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rehman levelled the allegations against the school authorities after information regarding the appointment under the Right to Information (RTI) Act was denied to him despite constant efforts.

The Phulbari resident alleged he had sought information two months back and it was still not provided to him.

“I filed an RTI to the PIO of the District School Education Officer (DSEO), West Garo Hills, on August 8 to seek information relating to the appointment of the five assistant teachers of JNHSS who were recently interviewed on July 29. However, despite several visits to the DSEO, they were unable or unwilling to provide me with the required information,” Rehman alleged.

He stated that the DSEO, on September 19, told him in writing that the information he sought had not been provided by the school authorities to the office. Rehman submitted a complaint about the non-furnishing of an information letter to the office of the Joint Director of School Education & Literacy, Tura, on the same day.

Rehman alleged that the officer asked him for three days for taking necessary actions and issued him a letter on September 21 reiterating the reply sent earlier to him.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rehman alleged that the non-furnishing of information was a clear indicator that something was wrong in the recruitment process. He said that there were several other similar complaints regarding the appointments.

EastMojo’s September investigation made it clear that education in the Garo Hills has taken a back seat with rotting school infrastructure and lack of teachers being the root of most problems. More damning is the fact that while students have been scourging for education, the education department has done nothing except show unrepentant apathy.

Also Read | Heavy rains in forecast for Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, rest of NE

Trending Stories









