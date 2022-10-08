Tura: Three organizations from North Garo Hills have written to the deputy commissioner over the pending construction of a road in the district, stating that if the PWD department did not take any action soon, the group will have to resort to a night road blockade.

The groups – ADE, ASWA and AAYF – in a letter to North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner said the ongoing construction of the Damra-Bajengdoba Road has been halted by the contractor concerned.

“Due to the long abandonment of the ongoing construction, the road is posing a serious risk to commuters as many potholes have come up all along the road,” the groups stated.

“Despite several complaints, the matter remains the same as the contractor has turned a blind eye to the prevailing situation. If the PWD department does not take steps to ensure that the work on the road resumes within seven days, we will resort to night road blockade,” the organizations said.

