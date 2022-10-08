TURA: Nokmas (village headmen) from 36 A’kings (Garo villages) in East Garo Hills have submitted a complaint to the chief of Garo Hills Autonomous Development Council (GHADC) over the recent appointment of members for the Simsanggre Village Court. The village headmen claim that the appointment was made arbitrarily and without their consent and knowledge.

The Nokmas are opposed to the fact that all the appointments to the Village Court belong to one village, namely Rongbing Boldak, without taking the views and consent of the other Nokmas from the 36 other A’kings.

A recent notification issued by the GHADC had stated that only persons between the age of 35 to 60 were eligible to be appointed as members. The Nokmas, however, alleged that a certain jury member and the President of the village court were both over 60 years of age and were still included as members.

Pointing out that the whole appointment process is unconventional and undemocratic, the Nokmas urged the GHADC CEM to dissolve the existing members and notify the conduct of a free and fair election for appointment of new members in consultation with all the 36 A’king nokmas.

