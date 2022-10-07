Guwahati: The Indian Army in association with the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya will be organising a four-day sporting extravaganza ‘The Rising Sun Water Fest’ in the first week of November this year.

The event will be held from November 2 to 5 at Umiam Lake in Shillong with the aim of furthering the spirit of adventure and watermanship in the Northeast.

Various watersport events and competitions such as rowing and sailing will be organised by the Army’s Eastern Command Aquatics Node (ECAN), which is located near the Umiam Lake in Meghalaya.

The one-of-its-kind maiden event will be instrumental in increasing awareness and instilling the spirit of adventure among the youth of the Northeastern states. The festival is likely to see participation from many civil and service clubs from across the country.

Senior officials from the government, state, services, and sporting fraternity are expected to attend the event. Besides, some prominent state and private clubs have already confirmed their participation.

In addition to rowing and sailing competitions where boats compete based on muscular strength and using wind conditions respectively, many cultural programmes, exhibitions, helicopter shows, and food fests will be organised during the event.

The occasion will also be graced by a number of celebrities some of whom will perform on stage.

The event is steered by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army in association with the state governments of Meghalaya and Assam.

