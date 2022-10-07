Guwahati: Meghalaya’s war against drugs continues unabated with the state police seizing a consignment of heroin on Friday.

The Ri-Bhoi district police seized heroin worth Rs 25 lakh on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Two drug traffickers have been arrested by the police in connection with the case. The contraband was recovered from a Maruti 800 car, which has also been seized.

Earlier on Thursday, Meghalaya police seized over 150 grams of heroin from the East Khasi Hills district.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said: Another day, another success! As part of our ongoing war against drugs, vigilant @RibhoiPolice nabbed two traffickers who tried to hoodwink cops & recovered –Heroin worth Rs 25 lakh – 02 smart phones -01 Car ( As01z 8255). Prompt action by @MeghalayaPolice & Irbishnoiips.

See more Another day, another success!

As a part of our ongoing war against drugs, vigilant @RibhoiPolice nabbed two traffickers who tried to hoodwink cops & recovered

-Heroin worth Rs 25 lakh

– 02 smart phones

-01 Car( As01z 8255).

Prompt action by @MeghalayaPolice & @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/x2wc8WPrYC — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 7, 2022

Also read | Manipur: IED explosion outside ex-MLA’s residence in Imphal West

Trending Stories









