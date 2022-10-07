TURA: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA) has accused the Conrad Sangma-led government of issuing a fake order pertaining to the release of funds for payment of their three months’ pending salaries without actually crediting the amount to the accounts concerned.

The teachers recently issued a statement along with a copy of the alleged fake order, which was given to SSA District Mission Coordinators of various districts by the Secretary to the Education Department and the State Project Director of SSA, A Ch Marak.

The alleged fake order, dated September 28, 2022, had announced the release of Rs 109,73,73,100 for the payment of salaries for three months from June to August.

“We have no way of receiving our salaries as the state government has released the funds in words only. The salary release order was issued without credit to the various district accounts,” the teachers alleged.

The association, while questioning how the government could release the disbursement order without credit, demanded the state government to give immediate clarification with regard to the matter.

The association also questioned the recent statement of Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who announced the sanction of Rs 272.46 crore for payment of pending dues, including eight months’ pending arrears of 2016-17 PAB.



