Shillong: Calling for the repeal of the ‘Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021‘, the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) on Friday held a special prayer meeting at the KJP Assembly Chapel in Shillong.

Several church leaders and BJP legislator AL Hek attended the prayer meeting.

Addressing the prayer meeting, KJCLF president Bishop P Lyngdoh said it was a matter of great concern that the state government refused to repeal the Act.

The forum had earlier expressed its disappointment with the government’s move to set up casinos in Meghalaya to earn revenue. Fearing that the state will be doomed, the KJCLF along with other stakeholders have demanded the state government not to set up casinos, stating that the forum is against endorsing gambling in the state.

Speaking with EastMojo, KJCLF Secretary Rev EH Kharkongor said, “As a forum, we are standing for a cause that is good for the future of the youth and state.“

“The forum has decided not to resort to agitation. We have organised this special prayer meeting with the objective of urging all Christian groups to spread the message in their own areas and make efforts to reach out to their own members for the welfare of the society and state,” said Rev Kharkongor.

