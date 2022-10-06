Meghalaya: Two from EKH held, heroin worth over 156 gms seized  
The drug traffickers were nabbed by the East Khasi Hills Police

Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills police has nabbed two drug traffickers and confiscated heroin worth of 156.12 gms from their possession.

Security forces have also recovered 2 smart phones, one Chevrolet vehicle, and Rs 1.28 lakh during the raid.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote: “Our war against drug trafficking is on! In a well synchronized and swift ops @EKH_Police nabbed 2 notorious traffickers and recovered -156.12 gms Heroin -2 smart phones -1Chevrolet Vehicle – 1.28 lakh cash. Hunt for linkages is on. Well done @MeghalayaPolice & @lrbishnoiips

On Tuesday, heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Ri-Bhoi district of the state.

Also read | Seven from Manipur selected for India U-17 women’s FIFA world cup team

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment Cancel reply