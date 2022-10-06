Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills police has nabbed two drug traffickers and confiscated heroin worth of 156.12 gms from their possession.
Security forces have also recovered 2 smart phones, one Chevrolet vehicle, and Rs 1.28 lakh during the raid.
Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote: “Our war against drug trafficking is on! In a well synchronized and swift ops @EKH_Police nabbed 2 notorious traffickers and recovered -156.12 gms Heroin -2 smart phones -1Chevrolet Vehicle – 1.28 lakh cash. Hunt for linkages is on. Well done @MeghalayaPolice & @lrbishnoiips”
On Tuesday, heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Ri-Bhoi district of the state.
Also read | Seven from Manipur selected for India U-17 women’s FIFA world cup team
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Shillong to host ‘Tri-Hills Ensemble’ to promote culture of three tribes
- Meghalaya: 156 gms heroin seized from East Khasi Hills, 2 held
- ‘Taali’: Sushmita Sen to play trans activist Gauri Sawant in new series
- EAM holds talks with NZ on Indo-Pacific & Ukraine conflict; raises visa issue
- Young Leaders Connect-8 in Imphal on Oct 7: Watch NE leaders discuss region’s future
- Assam’s Garo development bodies demand autonomous council