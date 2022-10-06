Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills police has nabbed two drug traffickers and confiscated heroin worth of 156.12 gms from their possession.

Security forces have also recovered 2 smart phones, one Chevrolet vehicle, and Rs 1.28 lakh during the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote: “Our war against drug trafficking is on! In a well synchronized and swift ops @EKH_Police nabbed 2 notorious traffickers and recovered -156.12 gms Heroin -2 smart phones -1Chevrolet Vehicle – 1.28 lakh cash. Hunt for linkages is on. Well done @MeghalayaPolice & @lrbishnoiips”

See more Our war against drug trafficking is on!

In a well synchronized and swift ops @EKH_Police nabbed 2 notorious traffickers and recovered

-156.12 gms Heroin

-2 smart phones

-1Chevrolet Vehicle

– 1.28 lakh cash.

Hunt for linkages is on.

Well done @MeghalayaPolice & @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/Gc76RJYm0T — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 6, 2022

On Tuesday, heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Ri-Bhoi district of the state.

Also read | Seven from Manipur selected for India U-17 women’s FIFA world cup team

Trending Stories









