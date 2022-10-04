Shillong: Brigadier (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday took over as the Governor of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

He has been given the additional charge after former Governor Satya Pal Malik was not given an extension and his tenure ended on October 4.

Acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya Justice Harman Singh Thangkhiew administered the oath.

Brig. Mishra recalled that this was not his first visit to Shillong and had visited way back in the 1971 war.

“It’s a beautiful place with wonderful people and I’m impressed,” said Brig. Mishra.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Cabinet Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Hamletson Dohling and other officials were part of the swearing-in ceremony.

Mishra is a war veteran, who served the Indian Army in three major wars in 1962, 1965 and 1971. He took charge as full-fledged Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

