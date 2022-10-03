Meghalaya: Five Garo villages honoured for ending open defecation

The government has honoured five model villages of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills District for their efforts in putting an end to open defecation.

Government recognition certificates were handed over to the five Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model villages, comprising Ganol A’pal Village from Rongram Block, Aminda Rangsa village from Gambegre Block, Marapara village from Dalu block, Boldampitbari village from Tikrikilla and Kalsingre village from Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division.

All the five villages were honoured as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign, during the ‘District Level Swachh Bharat Diwas 2022’ held at Multi Facility Centre in Aminda Rangsa under Gambegre C & RD Block of West Garo Hills district on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest of the function Saljagring G Momin, Extra Assistant Commissioner, West Garo Hills highlighted the vision of Mahatma Gandhi for a clean India.

Emphasising the importance and necessity of cleanliness and personal hygiene, Momin asserted that a clean mind and body with a clean environment help a person to stay fit and healthy and free from various diseases.

He further added that according to the National Statistics Report, many people are spending almost 70 per cent of their earnings on the treatment of health-related issues and are left with a meagre amount for family requirements.

Popular Garo actor, Sheamnath A Sangma, who was also present at the function as a special guest.

