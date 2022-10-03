Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday laid the foundation of PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital to be set up by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) at USTM premises at 9th Mile, Khanapara in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district.

“The PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital of @USTMeghalaya whose foundation we laid today is a great tribute to my late Father who firmly believed that investment in people is the greatest investment,” Sangma said in a tweet after the function.

"With the standards that @USTMeghalaya upholds and the service that it continues to render Meghalaya and the North East, the PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital will surely be a blessing to the region," Sangma tweeted.

“With the standards that @USTMeghalaya upholds and the service that it continues to render Meghalaya and the North East, the PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital will surely be a blessing to the region,” Sangma tweeted.

On behalf of my family, I extend my deepest gratitude to Sh. Maqbul Hoque & @USTMeghalaya for bestowing my late father with this great honour. May God bless this wonderful institution to carry on its good work," Sangma further tweeted.

On behalf of my family, I extend my deepest gratitude to Sh. Maqbul Hoque & @USTMeghalaya for bestowing my late father with this great honour. May God bless this wonderful institution to carry on its good work,” Sangma further tweeted.

PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital was one of the dream projects of ERD Foundation, Guwahati and its founder-chairman Mahbubul Hoque.

PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital was one of the dream projects of ERD Foundation, Guwahati and its founder-chairman Mahbubul Hoque.

“One of the main features of the Medical College and Hospital is a 200-bedded super speciality hospital with all kinds of technological facilities with cutting-edge research. Following its mission, this hospital will be made completely free for all poor patients,” Hoque told reporters here.

“Moreover, we will make its service entirely free for the people of Meghalaya,” he said.

“Another significant perspective of this noble initiative is its emphasis on extensive research on healthcare. This new institution has its unique target: to attract patients and students from the ASEAN countries. During the initial stage, it will especially target patients and students from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan,” Hoque said.

Besides all technological facilities and high-ending equipment, the medical college and hospital will have an air ambulance facility and a network of ambulance services that will be provided covering Guwahati and Shillong.

“Mobile App will be developed so that patients can take hassle-free appointments of the doctors, can avail ambulance and various other facilities. This will help save their time and get doctors available when they arrive at the hospital. “USTM will be organising National and International seminars and conferences in the healthcare sector. We welcome the support and suggestions of all healthcare experts from NE India in our mission”, Hoque also said.

Many doctors from the Northeast who are working abroad have already expressed their interest to join in this healthcare mission.

The programme was attended by Rhonda Vetere, Global Leader from the USA, former Meghalaya Governor RS Mooshahary, home and education minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Dr RC Deka, former director, AIIMS; Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah, VC, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences; Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah, former VC, AMU; Dr Abdul Wase, Prof of Medicine, USA; Faisal Masood, managing partner, EO, USA, Sosthenes Sohtun, MLA from Jirang constituency of Meghalaya apart from other distinguished guests.

Eminent doctors from all over the Northeast and from various parts of the country and abroad witnessed the auspicious occasion at USTM.

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque gave the welcome address at the function which was presided over by former Meghalaya Governor RS Mooshahary.

USTM VC Prof GD Sharma offered a vote of thanks.

