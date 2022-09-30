Will stay away from active politics post retirement as Meghalaya Guv: Satya Pal Malik

Meerut (UP): Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said he will neither join any political party nor contest elections post his retirement from the current post, putting an end to speculations that he would be joining the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Malik will complete his tenure as the governor of the Northeast state on Friday.

On his post-retirement plans, Malik told PTI, “I have no plans yet. I will take part in activities only if they are related to farmers. Neither will I join any party nor will I contest any election.”

Speculations were rife that the senior leader would join the RLD following advertisements that showed that he would participate in a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ in Shamli district on October 3 and share the stage with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

“The Shamli meeting was supposed to be a non-political one convened for the sake of farmers. But it has been cancelled in view of Section 144 there,” he clarified.

Malik had hit the headlines for supporting the farmers agitating against the Centre’s three agricultural laws and putting the government in the dock despite occupying the governor’s office.

He had also raised the issue of alleged corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik was appointed the governor of Bihar on September 30, 2017. He was then sent to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018 and later to Meghalaya in 2020.

He was born on July 24, 1946, in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district and joined the BJP after his stints with the Bharatiya Kranti Dal, the Congress, the Janata Dal, the Lok Dal and the Samajwadi Party.

He was elected MP from Aligarh parliamentary constituency in 1989 and was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1980 to 1989.

