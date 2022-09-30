Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the process for legal scientific mining has started and there are about 15 or 18 individuals or miners who have received the prospecting licence.

Speaking with media persons, Sangma said there are a large number of individuals/ miners who have already applied for and received the prospecting license. He added that some of them have also gone ahead and submitted their mining plan for approval from different agencies to then start the scientific mining process.

The Meghalaya government has taken all steps based on the July 2019 Supreme Court ruling and are hopeful that they will see some of the mining licenses earlier than expected. “So we are keeping our fingers crossed, but the process is very complicated. So we’ll wait and watch but the process is on,” added Sangma.

