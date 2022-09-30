TURA: ADE, a local organisation in Garo Hills, recently stalled an interview for recruitment to a vacant post in the office of the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in Tura.

ADE alleged that the interview was scheduled without following the proper procedures as mandated.

According to the organisation, the interview was scheduled by the NHIDCL for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at its office for September 28. However, ADE claimed that there was no public advertisement put up against the post, or a notification about the interview.

Before the interview was to take place, members of the ADE went to the venue and stopped it, urging authorities to withhold it and conduct it on a later date after notifying the general public about the vacancy.

The organisation has written to NHIDCL opposing the anomaly.

“We strongly oppose this move by the corporation. There are many local youths from the region who possess different degrees in different fields. Had the vacancy been made public, they could have had an opportunity at employment,” the organisation stated.

Pointing out that there are posts for MTS in departments like the Home Guard Office and Don Bosco outsourcing agencies, the organisation suggested that recruitment towards the same would provide jobs for the local youths.

