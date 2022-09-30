Tura: The nine Garo martyrs who lost their lives in a police firing while protesting the alleged bifurcation of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) over a decade ago were on Friday, remembered in a solemn prayer service held at the district auditorium in Tura.

The violent incident, which took place on this day in 2005, had shocked the entire region of Garo Hills and the state as a whole. The police fired on the protesting mob at two places- Tura and Williamnagar leading to the loss of altogether 9 lives. While four innocents were gunned down in a brutal police firing at Chandmary Playground in Tura, five others were killed at Rongrenggre Playground in Williamnagar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, Friday’s memorial service in Tura was organized by the Tengsak-led GSU CEC, along with other organisations like the PGSU, AHAM and the TGCSU.

The memorial service was attended by leaders of various churches, senior citizens besides social organizations and student groups including the NESO. Leaders of civil societies as well as senior citizens also felicitated the families of the victims during the prayer service.

Following the memorial service at the auditorium, the gathering also marched to the venue of the tragic incident and offered a short prayer and lit candles at the cenotaph erected in memory of the victims. Family members of the victims also lit torches at the exact places where their loved ones fell.

A similar memorial service was also organised by the East Zone GSU at Rongrenggre Playground in Williamnagar in memory of the 5 innocent lives who succumbed to police bullets on the day.

Also Read | Meghalaya: CM lays foundation stone for Nongstoin-Maweit road

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









