Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday laid the foundation stone for the 23-kilometre Nongstoiñ-Maweit road in West Khasi Hills District.

The project comes under the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) and is funded by the World Bank.

The road will pass through the villages of Nongpyndeng, Mawlait, Nongthraw, Wahlyndoh, Nongsbah, Mawdong, and Miangshang.

The improvement proposals include strengthening and widening the existing single-lane road to an intermediate lane. The tender value invited for this project is more than Rs 98 crore. The stipulated date of completion of the road is 36 months.

During his address, the chief minister said that the area has been neglected for a long time and expressed happiness that the government could once again fulfil the pending need of the people of the area. He recalled his visit five years ago in 2017 when he had come to attend the ICYM conference and noted that the road had been lying in a dilapidated condition for the last few decades.

“It gives me immense pleasure and a great deal of satisfaction to lay the foundation stone for this very important road,” he said. Emphasizing the need for proper connectivity, he said that good roads lead to development and pave the way for the economic prosperity of the people.

“We as a government believe in ensuring good road infrastructure in every part of the state as good roads are the basis for future development in any part of the state. With proper roads, other developments follow,” he said.

Sangma also said that the government has accorded thrust to connectivity projects and provided maximum investment to improve roads in West Khasi Hills and the state as a whole.

“Several roads are being constructed in the West Khasi Hills region. Many road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and National Highways, which have been neglected for many years, have been given renewed focus by the government. Maximum sanctions have come through the Central Road Fund (CRF), Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), and other state schemes,” the chief minister added.

He also acknowledged the work of the local MLA Gigur Myrthong who has made an effort to pursue the most crucial projects for the benefit of the people of the area.

Taking cognizance of the demands and requirements of the people of the area, the chief minister assured us he would look into the demand for the upgradation of the Maweit Primary Health Centre (PHC) to a Community Health Centre (CHC).

“The government understands that healthcare facilities are the most important infrastructure that the people of Maweit need after roads. Health has been a major area of focus for the government,” Sangma said.

He went on to say that a large population in the state suffer because proper health services are not available. This is compounded by the absence of proper road connectivity.

“To ensure that overall health services improve in this area we will expedite the upgradation of the PHC after further discussions with the concerned MLA and the health minister,” he informed.

The function held on Friday at Maweit was also attended by Mawshynrut MLA Gigur Myrthong and Nongstoiñ MLA McMillan Byrsat, along with dignitaries and officials from the district administration.

