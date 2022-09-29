Shillong: A third meeting between the Meghalaya government and the representatives of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) was held on Thursday to discuss the relocation of residents of Shillong’s Harijan Colony.

The meeting, chaired by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong at the Shillong Secretariat, was attended by Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district Isawanda Laloo, and HPC’s secretary Gurjit Singh, among other officials.

The closed-door meeting lasted for approximately 40 minutes. The state government has held meetings with the HPC in the past to discuss the matter of relocation of the 342 families from the Harijan Colony.

The last meeting between the two parties was held on April 25, 2022, wherein the HPC said that they agreed to relocate but with conditions.

Speaking with media persons after the meeting, the Deputy CM informed that a detailed presentation was given to the HPC on the proposed relocation plot in the existing quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) at Bishop Cotton Road.

Tynsong said that as per their plan, they intend to accommodate all the 342 families of the Harijan colony in one place in a unit system that will be created in place of the existing SMB quarters on around 2.5 acres of land. He also stated that the hard copy of the blueprint will officially be given to the HPC on Friday.

Speaking with EastMojo, HPC secretary Gurjit Singh said the meeting was held to discuss the blueprint prepared by the government. Singh stated that they will have a meeting with all the residents of the Harijan Colony before coming to a decision.

Singh pointed out that the eight points that the HPC had raised in their earlier meetings were denied by the government. “The government wants to settle the colony residents in a multistorey building. It is now up to the residents to decide whether they agree to the arrangement or not,” Singh said.

