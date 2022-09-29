Shillong: Preaching the message of peaceful co-existence, the Central Puja Committee (CPC) on Wednesday organised the 28th ‘All Faith-All Religion get-together of Harmony’ at Kench’s Trace in Shillong.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma attended the event as chief guest. The programme was also attended by other religious heads like Bishop P Lyngdoh, Father Richard Majaw, among others.

Naba Bhattacharjee, president of Central Puja Committee, said the harmony still continues after 29-year-long years. He said the harmony among people was “as palpable in this august gathering as it was during 1993”.

He said, “It is a moment of great pride as all religious heads of different faiths have come together. Shillong has witnessed a number of discords among communities but till date, there has not been a single instance of religious discord.”

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “The congregation of people from different walks of life has given a very strong and powerful message of social harmony.”

Sangma said, “There is no dearth of individuals who would like to take advantage of certain situations and try to create communal tension among the people.”

The Chief Minister said such programmes help in spreading the message of harmony and peace not just in Shillong but across the state and country as well. He also emphasised the vital role that religion plays in society.

“Such programmes should be organised at district and regional levels so that there is peace and harmony among people of all faiths,” he added.

Sangma said the government had a limited role to play, but society can play a pivotal role in ensuring communal harmony and peaceful co-existence.

Bishop Purely Lyngdoh said this message of social harmony should reach out to all the northeastern states.

Lyngdoh also shed light on how people are using technology to spread unpleasant news. “They are using the technology to spread hateful and divisive news. Let us use technology to spread the message of love and peace across the country and news that establishes bonhomie among people,” said Bishop P Lyngdoh.

