Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday virtually launched 50 government lower and upper primary schools that were upgraded under Phase 1 of the Meghalaya School Infrastructure Improvement Scheme.

Addressing the gathering of students, CM Sangma stated that though only 50 schools had been upgraded currently, the impact of it will be immense. “It will bring about bring important changes in the field of education,” the CM said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“There are a large number of schools that require upgradation hence we are moving in a phased manner and this programme will also extend to the secondary and higher secondary schools,” he said.

He further informed that another 100 renovated schools will be inaugurated in November and January.

“The team that includes the deputy commissioners, PWD and other departments will coordinate to ensure that target of renovating 200 schools is achieved within the specified time,” he added.

The CM stated that the ranking of the state in terms of education will improve with the upgradation exercise. Referring to the NIPUN Bharat Mission, an initiative of the Education Ministry of India under National Education Policy 2022, which was also e-launched by the Chief Minister for Meghalaya, the CM said that the programme will be working towards building the foundational skills and improving the overall cognitive capability of children.

NIPUN Bharat ensures every child in India gains foundational numeracy and literacy by the end of Grade 3.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Coal from Jharkhand to reach Bangladesh via Meghalaya, Assam

Trending Stories









