Shillong: The National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Women Commission on Wednesday held a Regional Level Consultation on “Combating Human Trafficking in NER” at North Eastern Council Auditorium, Shillong.

The objective of the Consultation is to improve the effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training Anti Trafficking Units and strengthening along with sensitising law enforcement machinery.

In her address, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women appreciated the scenario of women in the North East and their dominance in every field. Sharma stresses devising newer methods of prevention, protection and prosecution of human trafficking of women in the North East Region since the region shares international borders with countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar, which has invariably become a transit point. Given tackling cases of human trafficking, Sharma said that the NCW, along with state commissions, can play a greater role in creating job opportunities, and sensitisation for girls in schools and colleges and holds periodic meetings with the stakeholders to review the challenges.

Others who spoke in the inaugural session included Phidalia Toi, Chairperson, Meghalaya State Commission for Women and Shri C.H Kharshiing, Planning Advisor, North Eastern Council.

