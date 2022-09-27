Shillong: All eyes are on the government and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) as the state is all set to host the second edition of the North East Olympics Games 2022.

The second edition is being hosted as part of the 50th statehood day celebration.

The state government had earlier drawn flak for its failure in hosting the Meghalaya Games.

State Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, however, is optimistic about the upcoming sporting event in the state.

Responding to a query on the success of the event, the Chief Minister said he is confident that the event will be a big success. “The state government, MSOA and the stakeholders concerned have been taking all the necessary measures to successfully organise the mega sporting event. I am quite positive about the event as thinking negatively will bring negative results.”

“The fact that the North East Olympics Games is being organised in the state is itself a very big step. The Olympic Association of Meghalaya and the sports department must be congratulated for taking all the requisite steps to host the event,” said Sangma.

Concerning the challenges, Sangma said, “Challenges will always be there, but that cannot dissuade or stop us from trying. It’s a very big game. Over 3,000 athletes are going to come and Meghalaya has not hosted such mega events for a very long time. Hence, multiple problems and challenges will be there but we are ready for it.”

Sangma further urged all the citizens to support and help in every way possible. He also assured that the association and the departments concerned would leave no stone unturned to make the event a grand success.

