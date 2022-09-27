Shillong: Making a second attempt, All India Trinamool Congress National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale once again challenged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for an open debate in front of the media about Smart Electricity Meters, contractor cronyism in the Meghalaya Assembly Dome collapse, irregularities in Shillong Smart City Ltd., Saubhagya Scheme, and the Police Vehicle Scam.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s statement about not debating with ‘any Tom, Dick or Harry’, Gokhale reminded the minister of their meeting in New Delhi where they had discussed a wide range of topics. He also elaborated that he is the National Spokesperson of the Indian Parliament’s second-largest opposition: the Trinamool Congress.

He directly questioned why the MDA government would be so afraid of a public debate if they have not resorted to any unscrupulous practices and had nothing to hide. “It is to debate the issues of misgovernance in Meghalaya, for which, you do not need to “know me,” he explained.

In the letter, Gokhale also pointed out that several people from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) have used arbitrary excuses to escape from debating the prevailing misgovernance in Meghalaya. This includes Rajya Sabha member and National People’s Party (NPP) state president, WR Kharlukhi.

Addressing the Chief Minister, Gokhale wrote, “I look forward to your response and for a suitable date anytime according to your convenience in the 1st week of October for a public debate with any minister you’d nominate against me from the MDA government.”

Previously, Gokhale also challenged the Deputy Chief-Minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong for an open debate on the blatant misgovernance imparted by the NPP-led MDA government. However, the Minister failed to provide any substantial response.

Sangma on Monday was asked about the challenge and this was what his response was, “Who is he? I don’t know him. There can be many people from any part of the country today, who come out and say to have a debate on this and that issue. I cannot have a debate with any Tom, Dick or Harry. I don’t know the person so I have nothing to say,” Sangma said.

