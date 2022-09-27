Meghalaya: 'Taj Vivanta' to be inaugurated on October 14

Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday informed that Crowborough Hotel or the Taj Vivanta is ready to be inaugurated on October 14.

Earlier, the chief minister had announced that the hotel would be inaugurated on September 7, however, it has now been postponed.

Sangma said that it will be a soft launch but the dates have been fixed for October 14. He added that the Taj Team after an inspection made more observations and asked for 5-10 days more to add those requirements.

Stating that both the Managing Director and himself are tied up in the next five to ten days due to the festive occasion hence they found it suitable to keep it for the 14.

The Crowborough Hotel was left abandoned for 36 years, and will be rechristened and inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong, making it Meghalaya’s 1st 5 Star Hotel.

The hotel consists of eight economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, five suites, one banquet hall and one coffee shop. Around 150 people will be employed in the hotel in various capacities.

