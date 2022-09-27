Shillong: The Meghalaya Government on Monday constituted three regional committees to examine the second phase of boundary settlement in the remaining six areas of difference.

The second phase consists of areas like Langpih in West Khasi Hills District; Borduar, Nongwah- Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block-ll in Ri-Bhoi District; Block-l, Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills District.

According to a Meghalaya government notification, the Home (Political) Department, the Ri Bhoi Regional Committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong as chairman. The members will be Cabinet Minister Dasakhiat Lamare, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, KHADC Executive Member Jambor War, KHADC Member of District Council (MDC) Rangkynsai Kharbuki and Deputy Commissioner, Ri-Bhoi District as Member Convenor.

The West Khasi Hills Regional Committee Chairperson will be PHE minister Renikton L.Tongkhar. Members include Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat, Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA Kimfa S. Marbaniang, KHADC Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) Gigur Myrthong, Member of District Council (MDC) Bajop Pyngrope and Deputy Commissioner, West Khasi Hills District.

The West Jaintia Hills District Regional Committee will be headed by Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar as Chairperson. Members will include Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Raliang MLA Comingone Ymbon, Mowkaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh, JHADC CEM Thombor Shiwat and West Jaintia Hills District Deputy Commissioner.

The notification also added that the terms of reference will be to coordinate with the relevant Regional Committee set up by the Assam government.

They will also have to cross-reference and verify the names of the villages (sub-villages) claimed by Meghalaya with the names of villages as per records of the Government of Assam.

They will also establish the geographical location of the villages and their contiguity and examine the status of the population of villages as per census records, including ethnicity.

The terms of reference are to prepare an ‘As-ls’ Public Asset Register in the villages, created by both state governments.

The Regional Committees will visit each village and interact with the communities living in the villages, including the elected representatives of the Autonomous District Councils and other stakeholders to learn about the perception of the people living in the area.

The Committees will submit their report to the Government of Meghalaya within 45 days from the date of the notification based on the inspection of the villages and based on the agreed yardsticks of historical perspective, ethnicity of the local population, administrative convenience of local people, contiguity with the boundary and the perception of the people living in the area.

