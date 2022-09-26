Meghalaya: Curtain raiser for 2nd North East Olympic Games held

Shillong: A curtain raiser to the second North East Olympic Games 2022 was held on Monday at Pinewood Hotel, Shillong.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Chief Secretary D P Wahlang, Commissioner & Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs Dr Vijay Kumar D and members of Meghalaya State Olympic Association, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the gathering, CM Sangma said that the youth of the state were “second to none”.

“Engagement of the youth through sports is very important so that we are able to produce young and talented as well as responsible citizens for our state,” the CM said.

He also said that to win a medal, the sportspersons had to be identified and trained early on. “Celebrated and successful sportspersons who bring medals and laurels are not made in a day. It takes years of training, mentoring, discipline and hard work,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister also said that having the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 in Meghalaya this year is apt as the state celebrates the golden jubilee of statehood. “As we celebrate 50 years of statehood, the 2nd North East Olympic Games will not only add to the festivities but will also provide the athletes with a platform to showcase their talents,” he said.

The CM also launched the logo and mascot for the games. The logo is shaped similar to the map of the Northeastern region of the country. The mascot, Neo, is inspired by the Clouded Leopard, the state animal of Meghalaya which is also a vulnerable species. The attire worn by ‘Neo’ is a fusion of the culture of the prominent tribes of Meghalaya.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The 12 athletes from the state who will be participating in the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat were also felicitated and accorded a warm send-off.

The second North East Olympic Games is to be held in Shillong from November 10 to 16 this year, and over 3,000 athletes will be competing in 18 sports disciplines.

Also Read | Meghalaya: CM says govt won’t repeal the Gaming Regulation Act

Trending Stories









