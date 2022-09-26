Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday made it clear that the government will not repeal the Meghalaya Gaming Regulation Act 2021.

Speaking with media persons, Sangma said that the Act was brought in precisely because there are gaming parlours that are functioning even today without licenses, jackpot parlours and other games that are going on.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He stressed the need to regulate the old ones that are there.

Furthermore, the CM said that the regulations that are coming in prohibit locals from playing. “So it is precisely achieving the objective which everybody wants, which is that the local youth should not be allowed. So this is exactly achieving what the people or the different organizations have been asking. Hence the question of repealing doesn’t arise because this is an Act which is required to regulate the existing games and also regulate the people who are playing in these different areas,” explained Sangma.

Concerning the setting up of casinos, Sangma reiterated the government’s stand to not go ahead with it after seeing the strong opposition from various stakeholders.

The chief minister also explained that this Act has been passed by all the legislatures in the house, with the support of all the MLAs on the ruling side.

Meanwhile, opposition chief whip George Lyngdoh during a meeting in Nongpoh, mentioned how Trinamool Congress have been fighting tooth and nail to prevent casinos from being established in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While speaking on the adverse effects of gambling on the state’s youth, the TMC MLA had previously said, “The other guidelines of the law, such as the online gaming and the online betting, would bring huge loss to the youth of the state. Everyone possesses cell phones and has the power in their hands to participate in online betting and gambling, which will lead to addiction even though they do not go to casinos. They would play at home, at educational institutions.”

Also Read | Khasi, Jaintia & Garo body to protest against unemployment in Meghalaya

Trending Stories









