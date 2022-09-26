Shillong: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) will hold a public rally on October 21 to express their displeasure at the rising unemployment among youths in Meghalaya even as several government posts lie vacant.

FKJGP president Dundee Khongsit told media persons that the rally will start from Motphran and will end at Malki ground. Khongsit said that the organisation in its findings found that about 1.6 lakh youths are unemployed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The organisation is concerned…all these years have gone through and so many youths have approached us telling us about their concerns and these are basically due to negligence by state govt to fill sanctioned post in various departments…,” said Khongsit.

The organisation also added that they have taken this initiative to give a platform to the youths to raise their voices.

FKJGP has also expressed its opposition to contractual posts. Khongsit said that they want to send a strong message to the govt that they should do away with contractual posts because it deprives these contractual employees since there is no security for them.

They have also suggested that the government when carrying out the recruitment process there should be transparency. “We would suggest that when face to face/personal interview it should be recorded on camera,” said Khongsit.

They have also urged that the govt should immediately call for the examination or recruitment of all vacant posts in various departments.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | RSS aims to make India attain all-round devp: Mohan Bhagwat in Shillong

Trending Stories









