The poor condition of education in the Garo Hills region has once again been shown up with another school being teacher-less despite one being appointed for the past 3 years.

The school in question belongs to the village of Mongmabel under Baghmara C&RD Block in South Garo Hills and as is the norm is named after the village. It is a government LP school with the teacher being identified as Sengran N Sangma from the village of nearby Mindikgre.

Sengran apparently has a notorious reputation of not attending any classes in any of the schools he has been appointed in, as per local sources.

“The teacher has not attended even a single class or taken a single test for the children since the past 3 years. This has resulted in more than 80 students without any form of education in our village since that time,” said a resident of Mongmabel.

The villagers further appealed to the state government and the education department to look into the matter so that their children could be provided education through the school.

“We appeal to the government and the department to look into our situation and ensure that a teacher comes to the school to teach so that education is not denied to them. The teacher also needs to pay for his negligence to his duties,” felt the villager.

Meanwhile, when contacted on the matter, the SDSEO of SGH, KK Paul informed that an investigation into the matter will be undertaken at the earliest and action will be taken if the teacher is found to have neglected his duties.

“The matter is being looked at very seriously and we will conduct an inquiry. We first need to confirm if the teacher is actually posted in the school mentioned. If he has intentionally been skipping school, action will definitely be taken,” said the SDSEO.

The Mongamabel School is just one among an umpteen schools in the Garo Hills region which has been suffering the neglect of the state government and the department. The situation has become so drastic that thousands of children, mostly in the junior sections are without an education.

