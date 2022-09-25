RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses public meeting in Shillong

Shillong: The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a public meeting at U Soso Tham auditorium in Shillong, Meghalaya. The meeting started with the traditional Khasi welcome which included putting on traditional attire.

Bhagwat, while addressing the gathering said, “The oneness of India is its strength. The diversity that India boasts of is something to be proud of. The invaders saw this differently. The world thinks that we are different and hence we are separate whereas India says Unity in Diversity. This is the speciality of India which has been there for ages. We have been one always. When we forget this, we lost our independence. Hence, we must make sure that we become one and make our country stronger and more self-reliant. We all have to work for this Unity.” He also talked about the founder of RSS Dr Hedgawar and how he dedicated his life to the service of the Nation.

While addressing the audience, Bhagwat narrated different inspiring incidents related to the Sangh founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar who was a born patriot.

Bhagwat said we are an ancient nation since time immemorial, but due to forgetting our civilizational motto and values, we lost our freedom. “Our binding force among one another is our inherent faith in our age-old value which lies in spirituality,” he stressed.

“Sangh teaches to sacrifice for the country giving up one’s individual selfish ends. In the one-hour Sangh shakhas, people learn about these benevolent values and duty to the motherland. The RSS draws this tradition of sacrifice from this country’s ancient history. Our ancestors had visited different lands beyond and had departed the same values to Japan, Korea, Indonesia and many other countries. We are following the same tradition today even. Dr Bhagwat referred to the examples of how during the Covid crisis Bharat had served humanity by sending vaccines to different countries also, not so long ago, our country stood with Srilanka during her worst ever economic crisis,” he said.

The important analysis of Bhagwat’s speech was his drawing a comparison that one citizen’s fate is also determined by the country’s fate and vice-versa. “During the Uganda crisis a few years ago, the Indians there too had to suffer despite no fault of theirs, Bharat’s stature in the global arena was weak then. Our objections even had no impact at that time as our country was on a weaker footing. Nevertheless, if the nation Bharat becomes powerful and prosperous, each Bharatiya too becomes powerful and prosperous,” he said. He asked the audience from different walks of life present in the hall to analyse RSS not from distances but by direct observation.

Seated on the dais were Munujik Khongjrim, President, RSS East Khasi Hills and Ri-bhoi, Dr Umesh Chakraborty, Sanghchalak, Northeast Zone, Ravi Shankar Koch, Sanghchalak, RSS, South West Garo Hills. The Pynter orchestra NAM performed the song ”Jingrwai ieid Ri”. The speech of Mohan ji was translated into khasi by Mangkashang Khongshei. The vote of thanks was proposed by Niewstor syiemlieh, Baudhik Pramukh, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

