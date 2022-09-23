Meghalaya: The Hills Festival to be held on November 4-5  



Shillong: Set along the banks of the Umiam Lake and held during the magical Meghalayan autumn, The Hills Festival of Meghalaya organised by Meghalaya Tourism, will come alive on November 4 and 5. The Hills Festival is a 2-day festival that celebrates the modern and traditional wealth of the state – from music and art installations to local cuisines.

The prime focus of the festival is to promote tourism, local artists, and entrepreneurs. During these two days, visitors will witness a plethora of immersive experiences, especially curated by a team of young and passionate individuals.

The theme of this year’s festival, ‘Spirit of Meghalaya’, is a combination of two major elements — eco-tourism and empowerment of local communities.

Eco-tourism

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is the launch of many green initiatives. Besides offering patrons a rich and thrilling experience, the organising team will this year, spread the message of being mindful of one’s surroundings.

As a way to promote sustainability and eco-friendliness, the installations will be built entirely with recycled and repurposed materials created by local artists and artisans. The installations will depict the mythical tales of this region. The Living Root Bridge, or Jingkieng Jri, as it is called locally, will be depicted on stage

“We aim to let the world know of our natural wonder that exists nowhere else on the globe except in the magical land of Meghalaya. Jingkieng Jri or Living Root Bridge has made it to the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites,” said Sahil Majaw, founder of the festival.

To ensure minimum wastage and cleanliness, there will be arrangements of RO water stations, solar-powered stations, biodegradable service ware, and plastic/flex for promotional backdrops will be replaced by recycled paper and bamboo, and a robust waste management at the event will be in place.

Empowering local communities

Besides international and national artists, there will be several local talents (music, art, crafts, dance, and food) at the festival, who will get the opportunity to sell their products and also conduct interactive workshops. There will be a volunteer programme across the state for college students to participate in the festival. From artisans to musicians, renowned personalities from all districts of Meghalaya will come together to share their knowledge and culture.

A newly-introduced concept of a forage aisle will highlight the local cuisine inspired by the tradition of foraging. A lounge dining area inspired by this tradition will also be set up. Local chefs will present their rendition of recipes with a twist.

There will be glamping tents set up during the festival for those who wish to spend time in nature, as well as a cycling track to go on nature trails. A play care section will be installed for parents attending the festival with children.

The full schedule for the two-day festival will be officially released on the festival’s social media pages.

