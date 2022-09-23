Shillong: The Central Puja Committee (CPC) on Thursday informed that there will be 257 Community Durga Puja and five private Durga Puja pandals in the state.

The Central Puja Committee (CPC), Meghalaya, is a representative body of the Hindu religious groups residing in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This year’s Durga Puja Festival will be celebrated from October 2 to October 5. In Khasi Hills District, there will be 126 community pujas, 11 in Jaintia Hills and 120 in Garo Hills District.

President of CPC Naba Bhattacharjee said that relaxation of COVID-19 protocols has allowed all Durga Puja committees to make preparations for a grand Durga Puja.

Bhattacharjee, who is also a prominent socio-cultural activist, said that CPC was concerned about the environmental aspect of idol immersion. He said that the immediately after immersion of idols on October 5, CPC will engage JCB, volunteers and paid workers to clean the banks of water bodies.

CPC has instructed that all idols are to be immersed in the designated immersion Ghat located at the bank of river Wah Umkhrah, Polo Shillong.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of CPC, JL Das, stated that the popular drum-beat competitions will be held on 3 October 2022 from 10 am onwards at Puja Pandal of Rilbong Durga Puja Committee, Rilbong, Shillong.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He said that the competitions will be held in group and individual categories and the winner will be awarded a cash prize along with a medal.

Concerning the security arrangements, Das said that a series of routine joint meetings between CPC/Puja Committee and the District Civil & Police Administration has been held where issues relating to the peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja Festival were discussed.

“District Police Administration shall deploy round-the-clock security to all Durga Puja Pandals of Greater Shillong in particular and in the other District/Sub-Division of Meghalaya in general during ensuing Durga Puja days. The security personnel will also be deployed at all vulnerable points of Greater Shillong. The police will also undertake frequent patrolling,” Das said.

Also Read | Meghalaya: 3 convicted in South West Garo Hills for assaulting woman

Trending Stories









