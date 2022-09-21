Meghalaya: Thailand holds talks with private investors to enhance trade

Shillong: A joint delegation of representatives of the Thailand government and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), held an interactive session with private investors in Shillong on Wednesday.

The discussion focused on opportunities of bilateral trade between the two countries with a special focus on the northeast region.

Ambassador of Thailand to India, Pattarat Hongtong said that Thailand is looking forward to corporation in tourism, fishery, and the food processing sector with Meghalaya.

Hongtong during her talks with private investors, said that Thailand wants to enhance its relationship with northeastern states, including Meghalaya.

The planned corporation with northeastern states and Thailand couldn’t be furthered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, adding that there is a huge opportunity for Thailand and the northeastern states to work for the prosperity of the region. She also stressed on the need to develop the connectivity between the NE and Thailand to bolster trade and commerce.

Participants inquired about the sectors and resources in which to invest in. They said that there is no direct connectivity to sea ports and expressed the need for strengthening tourism ties with Thailand.

