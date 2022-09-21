TURA: Three persons from South West Garo Hills were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 each for assaulting and grievously injuring a female victim with a lethal weapon.

The case dates to 2018, when three accused namely- Anju Ray, Robi Ray and Milon Ray assaulted the victim.

The incident had taken place under Mahendraganj police station.

Following receipt of an FIR with regard to the incident on August 16 of the same year, the preliminary investigation was conducted by UBSI Chiang Ch Momin and completed by UBSI Sanjay B Sangma leading to the accused being charge-sheeted on January 31 2020.

After completion of a trial that followed thereafter, the three accused were found guilty by the Court of Judicial magistrate First Class, South West Garo Hills, Ampati and convicted on September 13.

