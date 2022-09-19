Shillong: The tripartite peace talks between the Government of India, Meghalaya government and the outlawed Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) officials ended in Shillong last week.

Five representatives of the HNLC reportedly arrived in Meghalaya on August 5 and returned to Bangladesh on September 16 after the peace talks.

Speaking with EastMojo, Sadon Blah, a representative of the HNLC and also president of the Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) said that they have returned to Bangladesh for further consultations before the second round of talks.

The five HNLC members, including the group’s purported vice chairman Manbhalang Jyrwa, political secretary Aristerwell Thongni, foreign secretary Phrangkupar Diengdoh and two of their bodyguards Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh, took part in the peace talks with the central and state governments under protection of safe passage.

Blah informed that two rounds of talks were held during their stay in Shillong in the presence of officials from the Union Home Ministry and government-appointed interlocutor Peter Dkhar.

“The talks were so far so good and now the HNLC members have gone back to Bangladesh to hold a central executive committee and general meetings and take a decision on the matter,” said Blah.

Stating that there were political issues pending for more than three decades that the HNLC wants to raise, Blah said it was not appropriate to reveal more as the talks had just started.

Asked if the he feels the peace talks would be successful, he said, “As of today, everything is on the right track and everything went on smoothly.”

