Meghalaya: At least 24 persons accused in Rimpu Bagam case depose before NHRC

Tura: As many as 24 people who had been arrested by the Meghalaya police on July 23 on the charges of being involved in a sex trade have deposed before the human rights commission.

The 24 people had earlier written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after they managed to secure bail in an immoral trafficking case. All 24 of them had accused the police of harassment while also denying any involvement in any form of trafficking. Further, they sought action against people from the police department who they felt were responsible for the harassment.

“We filed the complaint to the NHRC as many of us were absolutely astounded by the charges made by the police. Some of us were eating in the shop on the premises of Rimpu Bagan as it has always been a popular hangout. Even families visit this place as do government and non-government employees. They only do so to have fun with friends,” said one of the accused in the case on the condition of anonymity.

Many of them spoke of how they were forced into the police dragnet despite there being nothing against them.

In the case of Pat (name changed), he and his friend had reached the farmhouse blissfully unaware of what was happening. They only reached 12:30 am when they saw policemen on the premises. One of the policemen asked Pat to park his car inside the premises while asking as to why they were there.

“Though I only reached when the raid was being conducted, I along with the friend was arrested. The police initially asked us to cooperate and assured to release us. However, they later arrested us and booked us under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention (Act). We had absolutely no clue as to what was happening,” said Pat.

Another woman, who had just returned after completing her MA in Guwahati had gone with friends to have momos at the spot as the shop was famous for it. She too was arrested while waiting on the order while the shop owners too, who had rented the place to make ends meet, were taken into custody.

“We didn’t know what was happening when the police arrived and asked us to stay while the raid was on. I was devastated when I learnt that I was being arrested and could only contact my parents the next day. The police did not even allow us to have food while making us wait from 7 PM when the raid started till 1:30 AM the next morning when they decided to arrest us. Even food brought by our parents and guardians was thrown into the bin,” stated the woman in her complaint to the NHRC.

She also alleged that there was constant harassment by the police as well as jail personnel. One time, seven of those arrested by the police were slapped including a disabled woman who was thrashed by the jail in-charge for her disability.

All 24 people, who wrote to the NHRC have sought action against the Investigating Officer (IO), Mamata Hajong, the superintendent of police, Vivekananda Singh as well as the jail personnel that slapped those arrested.

The complainants, all of who managed to get bail in the case alleged that the harassment by the police continued even after their release.

“We are supposed to appear every week before the police as per the terms of the bail. We are called at 10 am to the police station and made to wait 8-10 hours without any reason. This has been going on every week,” another complainant said.

The arrests, as per them, have been arbitrary in nature and not based on any form of wrongdoing. To date, there has been no proof attached by the Tura police to substantiate their claims of any of them being involved in any sex racket.

Their individual complaints to the Commission forced the SHRC to seek an inquiry through the office of the DGP. Following the order, a team led by a DIG has been in Tura taking statements of the complainants. The details of the findings of the inquiry team will be made available to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) soon.

One of the worst fates in the entire episode fell upon the 28-year-old disabled woman who had gone to the farmhouse on that fateful evening with her fiancé of 10 years.

Rita (name changed) in her complaint had stated that she had just returned from Chennai after a short duration course and had come to Tura to pick up her certificate. As her fiancé was also in town, they decided to spend time together.

“My fiance’s two-room house was already occupied as his sisters too were staying with him. We decided to take up a shelter in Rimpu Bagan as it was within our budget. We took up lodging in the farmhouse at 6:30 pm before a loud knock on our door at 7 pm from the police startled us,” said Rita.

Like everyone else, the couple cooperated with the police and was promised to be released after the raid was over. She too had to go through the grind like everyone else. When she was questioned, her fiancé had told the policemen that he could help translate for them as she was unable to speak clearly.

“I have a 50% speech disability and thus became the butt of jokes for the IO. She continually mocked me for not being able to speak while the jailor, Pushpa Das slapped me for speaking slowly. I tried to tell them that I had a disability but they could not understand it,” she said.

What was even more remarkable in her case is that her bail was rejected by the police on three separate occasions despite her disability. The reason for rejection by the Court was that she was found to be a sex worker and the IO needed more time to question her. She remained incarcerated from July 22 to September 3.

“They never came to question me but asked me to falsely state that I was sleeping with my fiancé for money. Our families know of our relationship for the past 10 years and it has not changed. I cannot understand why they thought I was a sex worker. Can they show one iota of proof to substantiate their claims? I have been in trauma ever since I have been released,” she added.

Her release did not come easy as it was only after her parents went to the media to question the basis of keeping their daughter behind bars that the bail was finally granted.

After her release, she not only uploaded a complaint to the NHRC but also shot off a letter to the association of People With Disabilities (PWD) for Garo Hills. The association, to say the least, has not been impressed with what has transpired and will likely go into agitation mode next week.

All of the 24 complainants have also promised to take the matter of their wrongful incarceration with the High Court and seek answers for the damage to their reputation as well as arbitrary arrest.

“Some of us have not been able to face people since the arrest as people look at us with accusing eyes. We can’t just wish this entire episode away. All we have now is the will to fight what was done to us,” added another of the NHRC complainants.

