Shillong: The autumn session of the 10th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, which began on September 9, concluded on Friday after eight days of deliberation on various topics concerning the development of the state.

On the concluding day, the assembly passed the Meghalaya Appropriation Bill, 2022, through which the government would withdraw Rs. 1,240.25 crore from the consolidated fund.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The House also passed the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) (Repealing) Bill, 2022, and the Meghalaya Law University Bill, 2022 on the concluding day.

Earlier during the session, taxation minister James Sangma introduced the Meghalaya Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also introduced the Meghalaya Ropeway bill, 2022 during the session. Under the bill, the tourism department intends to set up a car cable ropeway for passengers called the ‘Shillong Peak Ropeway’ to promote tourism in the state. The introduction of the bill has been necessitated to regulate passengers’ ropeway for safety and enable the creation of a specialised authority for the development of the present ropeway and the other ropeways in the state.

During the autumn session, the discussions focused on several aspects including the state’s education scenario, MoU signed between Assam and Meghalaya on border disputes, coal mining, traffic congestion, unemployment, implementation of Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya, railways, health, price rise, among others.

Several other bills were passed and reports laid on the last day of the autumn session after which the House was adjourned sine-die by speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | NE has become insurgency-free: Nadda

Trending Stories









