Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the state government will not set up casinos in the state.

The CM said that the provisional licence that was recently issued to three casinos will lapse within a stipulated time as the state government no longer intends to further process their paper work.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The CM said the government has accepted public views regarding the functioning of casions amid the strong resentment shown by several sections of the society in Meghalaya, particularly the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) and the traditional heads of Ri Bhoi district.

“We have not misguided anybody, I want to make that clear,” said Sangma, adding, “The three provisional licenses issued will automatically lapse in six to eight months. I assure everyone that the government will not go ahead with sanctioning any casino without people’s consent.”

On wednesday, the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum strongly condemned the government on its recent announcement of granting three licenses for the setting up and commencement of the casino industry in the state.

A statement issued by KJCLF Secretary Rev EH Kharkongor said the the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum met on Tuesday to strongly condemn this action of the government and all those parties to it.

Kharkongor said that the government has unashamedly exposed its blatant lie to the general public and different organisations including the church and Christian leaders, though on previous occasions, it had stated that it would not go ahead with the setting up of casinos in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: Christian leaders condemn granting of license to casinos

Trending Stories









