Meghalaya: Process to fill up over 1,300 vacancies in govt depts underway

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said an exercise to fill up 1,301 vacant posts in state government departments through the public service commission is underway.

He was replying to a query raised by Mawlai legislator Process T Sawkmie about the “delay” in the recruitment process undertaken by the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The process is on to fill up these vacant posts and we are working to ensure that the examinations and interviews are conducted in a shorter time, Sangma told the assembly.

When Mawsynram MLA Himalaya Shangpliang enquired about the “delay” to conduct examinations for the post of enforcement inspector and other vacancies in the government sector, the chief minister said the state had faced several challenges in the last 2-3 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That (the pandemic) has really taken things off track for the MPSC, and conducting the examinations was also a big challenge. Therefore, the vacancies could not be filled up. There was also a court order on implementation of the roster system, and hence departments were asked to comply with the direction. After completing such a task, they go ahead with the recruitment process, Sangma said.

The CM also said his government is examining the reform proposals to revamp the PSC in the state.

We have not taken a call as these (proposed reforms) require discussions, he said.

Sangma told the House that several proposals, including improvement to the overall use of technology, common examination for all posts having same qualification and scale besides setting up of more centres, are being examined by the government.

There is also an advice to come out with the Meghalaya Combined Competitive Examination Rules, he said.

We had discussed in the last cabinet meeting on the common examination for posts with same pay scale and qualification requirement, as it saves time. But these require a lot of due diligence…, the CM said.

He also assured that the government is committed to bring in the reforms in the MPSC.

