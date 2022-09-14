Meghalaya: Christian leaders condemn granting of license to casinos

Shillong: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) in Meghalaya has strongly condemned the government on its recent announcement of granting three licenses for the setting up and commencement of the casino industry in the state.

In a press statement issued by KJCLF Secretary Rev EH Kharkongor, the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum met on Tuesday, to strongly condemn this action of the government and all those parties to it.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kharkongor said that the government has unashamedly exposed its blatant lie to the general public and different organisations including the church and Christian leaders, though on previous occasions, it had stated that it would not go ahead with the setting up of casinos in the state.

“The government has demeaned and degraded the thousands of domestic tourists who throng the state regularly by stating that the casino industry will attract niche tourism and tourists of high worth. Moreover, the taxation minister has also stated that residents will benefit only from the footfall of this industry, relegating the local contexts and populace only to the fringes,” mentioned the forum.

Kharkongor added that the casino industry will promote a plethora of crime and illicit activities, keeping in mind the future and safety of the youth of the state, the KJCLF calls on the different churches, concerned organisations in the state, and the general public to condemn this act of the present government.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly: Assam border dispute dominates question hour

Trending Stories









