Shillong: A 62-year-old Bangladeshi man was apprehended near the international border in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday with gold biscuits worth Rs 17 lakh, police said.

Md Hason Ali was apprehended by the BSF near the Dawki integrated check post, they said.

See more #BSF #Meghalaya foiling smuggling attempt of gold nabbed one BD national namely Md. Hason Ali (62 yrs) along with 03 gold biscuits weighing 348 gms, worth Rs. appx 17,57,748/- on India – Bangladesh border of distt. West Jaintia Hills. #FirstLineofDefence @PIBShillong pic.twitter.com/QWXWZlUFHk — BSF MEGHALAYA (@BSF_Meghalaya) September 13, 2022

He was taking three gold biscuits from Mahajankatti in Bangladesh’s Sylhet to Guwahati in Assam, BSF spokesperson Raj Singh Kataria said.

“We have arrested the Bangladeshi national who was apprehended by the BSF,” a senior district police officer said.

Meghalaya shares a 443-km-long border with Bangladesh, most of which is unfenced.

