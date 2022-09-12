Shillong: Meghalaya Law Minister James Sangma on Monday informed the House that the state government has issued temporary casino licenses to three applicants.

Sangma said only three persons were issued the casino licenses although many had applied for it.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh, the Opposition Chief Whip, on Monday raised a call- attention motion on a report published in a local daily that stated that several organisations have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to oppose gambling/casinos, which the government intends to set up in Ri Bhoi district.

Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh

“While our state is blessed with great scenic beauty, other states of the region have taken up various measures to boost tourism, thereby giving stiff competition to our state in the tourism sector. This is because they share similar topography and some of them have additional attractions in the form of historical and archaeological structures,” justified Sangma.

Stating that the state government is fully conscious of its responsibilities for the all-around development of the state, Sangma said the government is focused on promoting tourism as it would help in job creation, economic prosperity, and GDP growth of the state.

While the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC ) MLA George Lyngdoh urged the government to reconsider its decision and take into consideration the sentiments of the people in establishing casinos, Sangma said the government had laid down stringent provisions while framing the Meghalaya Gaming Regulation Act 2021.

The Act is to regulate existing gambling parlours, which have been functioning for the past several years in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Citing the practice of Archery (Teer) that was prevalent before the government decided to regulate it, Sangma said betting on games like bullfight, which has been banned, cock fight and other such forms of gamers are furtively played in remote areas in several villages across the state.

He mentioned that Goa and Sikkim have promoted tourism through the legalisation of gaming on physical premises, but in order to insulate the local people from the harmful effects of gaming they have incorporated provisions in their respective gaming acts by denying entry to residents into the physical gaming premises.

The minister added that the legalisation of gaming has helped the states to promote both domestic and international tourism in a big way. “These states are presently reaping the benefits that the tourism sector along with legalised gaming has brought in terms of investment, job creation and overall economic development,” he added.

According to Sangma, the government of Meghalaya, while framing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Acts and Rule, 2021 has also taken similar steps to insulate the local people by incorporating provisions that prohibit entry of the locals into the physical premises.

The government has incorporated ample provisions and rules to ensure strict compliance by license holders.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some of the provisions include Rule 19(10), which allows only those persons to enter the gaming premises who hold a valid ID proof bearing address outside of Meghalaya. Locals would not be allowed inside the premises.

The Act also lays down stringent provisions for the suspension and cancellation of licenses, making it binding on the license holders to provide a safe and secure gaming environment.

Section 27 provides for the constitution of an independent body, which is the Meghalaya Gaming Commission, to issue policy directions for regulating games to be played in a fair and transparent manner and also act as a dispute redressal body for dispute resolution between the licensee and the players.

Law minister James Sangma also informed that the Gaming Commission has been notified and accordingly the commission has appointed one Retired HC Judge as the chairman of the Gaming Commission, one member from the gaming industry and another member who is yet to be appointed.

Besides, Rule 12 lays down the responsibility of a licensee to allow players above the age of 18 to play.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh also asked whether the government has started any work pertaining to the casinos, Sangma said regarding the work it is the prerogative of the licensee holders to prepare the premises.

Also read | Assam-Meghalaya border row: Cong to raise Lumpi issue in Assembly

Trending Stories









