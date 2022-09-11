Meghalaya: I love You Talang killed by mob in Jaintia Hills

Shillong: After an escape from Jowai jail in Meghalaya, four out of six trial prisoners were killed by a mob on Sunday.
They were attacked by a mob at Shangpung in the Jaintia Hills district in the afternoon.
I Love You Talang, 25, is one among the deceased. Talang was a resident of Moorap village and had confessed to the murder of Damehipaia Papeng, who went missing in August.
On Saturday, I Love You Talang along with Ramesh Dkhar, Marsanki Tariang, Rikmenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar, and Lodestar Tang escaped from The Jowai District Jail at around 1.30 in the afternoon.
