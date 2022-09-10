Meghalaya: Sarbananda Sonowal attends seminar in NEHU

Shillong: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday attended a seminar titled ‘MODI@20 DREAMS MEET DELIVERY’ at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The discussion in the seminar was around the book ‘MODI@20: Dreams meet Delivery,’ which is a compilation of chapters authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts about the transformation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in the last 20 years.

Eminent personalities who contributed to the book include PV Sindhu, Amit Shah, Uday Kotak, Dr Devi Shetty, Nandan Nilekani, Sadhguru, Sudha Murthy, Ajit Doval, and many more. The book was forwarded by Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, “The transformation of India, which we have experienced under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji is phenomenal and historic. Narendra Modi ji is an example of how to transform the country with honest, committed and dedicated service to the nation. His leadership has inspired a billion people to work together and build a newer India that is proud, powerful and prolific. India today is growing multi-dimensionally.”

He further added, “ Today, India is standing tall with a grandstanding in the international stage, its growing respect in the regional polity, its growing economy, its commitment to obliterate social injustice, its commitment to celebrate our rich heritage, its commitment to enriching human lives for every Indian. The grand vision of Narendra Modi ji for India is coming into shape but we have much to achieve under his able leadership. The motto for all of us, that Modi ji has given, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ is a clarion call to immerse ourselves into the cause of nation building and give shape to a New India.”

The Union Minister recalled the days when he was part of the North East Student Organisation (NESO). “During the days when I was part of NESO, we experienced how the region lacked any interest in the power corridors in Delhi. All the people of the Northeastern States suffered due to the indifference of the people in power to the pain of the people of the region and their plight. All this changed in 2014 when Modiji took over as the leader of the country. The Northeast from yesteryears has now been honoured as the Astalakshmi of India and the new engine of growth in a New India. The honest effort from the government, at the behest of the Prime Minister, has now slowly but incessantly brought down that spirit of alienation. We have always been proud citizens of India but, today, we have been given respect and equal opportunity to be a part of nation-building. Modi ji has shown us how to commit to the cause of nation-building. Modi ji has given us a shining example of commitment to work that we must all attempt to emulate. This will be a great multiplier in building our new India. The power of youth is critical in shaping the true nature of a country. Modiji has understood it and hence, he is making an earnest attempt to reach out to the younger generation and youth of the people to make them partners in building our nation.”

Many students’ unions attended the seminar at NEHU today. More than 300 students of the University attended the seminar along with Director, IIM Shillong, Prof. DP Goyal, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, Senior Professors, Researchers, along with the faculty of the University.

