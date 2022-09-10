Meghalaya: I Love You, five others escape Jowai Jail

Guwahati: Six under-trial prisoners on Saturday escaped from the Jowai district jail on Saturday. The absconding UTPs include I love you Talang, who was recently arrested for killing a tourist cab driver. The other five are Ramesh Dkhar, Marsanki Tariang, Rikmenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang.

Inspector General (Prisons) Jerry Marak confirmed the incident and is on his way to Jowai Jail.

Earlier on June 22, Shiningstar Pala, a convict at the Jowai District Jail, escaped due to the negligence of an ambulance driver. However, after Pala visited his family, they handed him over to the police. The driver was later suspended.

I Love You Talang, 25, is a resident of Moorap village and had confessed to the murder of Damehipaia Papeng, who went missing in August.

Talang confessed to murdering Papeng and dumping his body close to the cattle market, Mukoi Mihmyntdu, which is a short distance from the Jowai bypass. He also revealed the involvement of three other people, including women, in the crime. He is suspected to have been involved in the August 16 murder of Fullmoon Kharsahnoh, a different tourist taxi driver, according to the police.

